A man is missing after fleeing a mental health hospital in Blackpool.

Mohamed Mansour was last seen at The Harbour in Preston New Road at around 11pm on Saturday (April 12).

Lancashire Police say Mohamed was wearing grey pyjamas and a black t-shirt when he escaped from the mental health facility. He has links to Preston and Blackburn.

Mohamed was last seen in the Windmill Rise area of the resort at around 11pm on Saturday (April 12) | Lancashire Police

Sightings should be reported to 999, but the force has asked the public not to approach Mohamed, as his behaviour may be ‘unpredictable’.

A police spokesperson said: “The man pictured is Mohamed Mansour and he is missing from Blackpool. Have you seen him?

The Harbour

“Mohamed is 5ft 7, with greyish/black short hair and a greyish/black beard which often has a rubber band tied in it. Mohamed was last seen wearing grey pyjamas and a black T-shirt.

“We would ask that the public don’t approach Mohamed as his behaviour may be unpredictable, however he has links to Blackburn and Preston so please do report any sightings to police by calling 999.

“For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 384 of April 13, 2025.”