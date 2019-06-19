Mental health fight for heroic mum

The next local hero has been nominated in The Blackpool Tower’s search for the coast’s most inspiring residents.

Joanne Doherty, 48, from Cleveleys, set up a suicide prevention charity, Doherty’s Destiny, in memory of her son James, who killed himself in August 2016.

She also founded a bereavement support group for people whose lives have been affected by suicide.

She said: “When I lost James, I had nothing to turn to. SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide) is the closest group, which is in Bolton and Kendall. Suicide is an intimate shock and you need answers about why that child or adult did it.

“If you have got illness, you can go to the doctors and they will help you, and your family will get a care package if you die.

“If you have got mental health problems you get brushed off with anti-depressants, and to me that’s wrong.

“We all need to start saying suicide. More young people die of suicide than they do from cancer.”

The Doherty’s Destiny group will meet at at Cleveleys Library, Rossall Road, from 5pm unil 7pm, June 25. It will provide much-needed information to people who have lost loved ones to suicide, including what to expect from inquests and police reports.

Joanne said: “It’s purely for people who have gone through that heartbreak. I haven’t done it to gain anything. To be nominated is awesome and amazing, but my only goal is to fight suicide on the Fylde coast.”

The 125 Local Heroes will be invited to a VIP celebratory afternoon tea at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in September.

