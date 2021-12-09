Memorial service at Trinity Hospice cancelled due to new Covid-19 rules

Trinity Hospice has today announced it will not be holding its annual Light up a Life events, planned for this evening (Thursday) and Sunday, as the Government's 'Plan B' comes into effect.

Face masks have once again been made compulsory in most public indoor venues, while NHS Covid Passes are to be mandatory in specific settings, obtainable with a negative test or proof of full vaccination.

Following the annoucement of the restrictions, which Government bosses say are being reintroduced due to increasing numbers of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, hospice chiefs say the memorials must be to cancelled to keep hospice staff, patients, volunteers and visitors safe.

The hospice recently held its ever-popular Santa Dash in Blackpool

More than 200 guests were expected to attend the Bispham-based hospice across the two events, which normally sees thousands of lights shining in memory of lost loved ones.

Trinity Hospice chief executive David Houston said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we have sadly made the decision to cancel our Light up a Life events here at the hospice.

“We tried our hardest to make these events as safe as possible for our supporters to be part of, both inside and outside the hospice. But in light of the recent announcement, our patients, staff, volunteers and visitors must remain our highest priority.

“As last year, all those wishing to be part of this very important event in memory of those they have lost can still do so through our Light up a Life At Home packs and a virtual service, which will be available on our website and social media from 7pm tonight.”