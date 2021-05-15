Memorial convoy to take place along Blackpool Prom for Jordan Banks this Sunday

Organisers say the 8-mile memorial convoy will gather at Norbreck Castle Hotel in Bipsham at 2pm before setting off at 3pm.

It will travel south along the Promenade - through Blackpool, South Shore and part of St Annes - before arriving at Common Edge playing fields, where Jordan was struck by lighting on Tuesday (May 11).

The vehicle convoy is being arranged by Preston-based company Vehicle Custom Light Bars, which has previously arranged convoys to help charities and pay tributes all over the country.

A convoy is taking place in Blackpool on Sunday (May 16) in memory of 9-year-old Jordan Banks, who died on Tuesday (May 11) after he was struck by lightning

Dave Haul, who has organised the event, said: "When I heard the news I was absolutely devastated. My seven-year-old boy was playing football on the same day and I just felt so helpless for the family.

"I knew I had to try and do something and this is what we do in our line of work, so we got organising. So far over 100 people have said they'll join which is fantastic.

"We have special vehicles such as a mini wagon built for charity called Henry and there's going to be air horns and salutes.

"It's had a massive amount of support so far and I don't think Blackpool is going to know what's hit it when we all come out to pay tribute to this amazing boy."

Route of convoy

- Meet at Norbreck Castle Hotel in Queen's Promenade, Bispham at 2pm

- At 3pm, the convoy begins, travelling 7 miles south along the Promenade to Starr Gate

- Convoy then continues towards St Annes, along Clifton Drive North and past Blackpool Airport

- It will then turn left at the traffic lights where it will join Highbury Road West/East and continue along Kilnhouse Lane to Queensway

- The convoy will travel along Queensway to Common Edge Road, where it will finish at the recreation ground where Jordan was struck by lightning on Tuesday (May 11)

- The convoy's lead team will then exit their vehicles to pay their respects whilst the rest of the convoy continues to nearby Morrisons car park off Squires Gate Lane.

- The convoy team will then join everyone else in the supermarket car park to conclude the memorial event.

Things to remember

The organisers have asked those wanting to take part to take note of the following guidelines.

They said: "Please remember we are still under Covid-19 laws until Monday, so if you do get out of your vehicle remember the rules.

"Also we are in a convoy and road laws still apply to us all, so stay safe and take note of any stewards we may have on route."

They added: "Please don't park on the opposite side of the road outside Norbreck Castle, just so we can keep traffic moving on the Promenade while we wait to set off.

"Please also, if you can, try to park half on road and half on grass verge. Please don’t park in the Norbreck Castle Hotel car park as this is covered by a parking company that will issue you a fine for doing so."

What do police say about the convoy?

Lancashire Police has been made aware of the plans and have been approached for comment, but have yet to respond.

But organisers say the force has asked them to ensure that those taking part do not stop at Common Edge playing fields, to prevent crowds and traffic issues.

Anyone wanting to leave flowers or pay their respects at the playing fields have been asked to return after the event concludes to avoid congestion in the area.

You can find further details, a route map and updates for the event on the organisers' Facebook page here.

Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council have been approached for comment.

