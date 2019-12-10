Memorial Christmas trees to help bereaved parents placed in Wyre cemeteries

Special memorial Christmas trees have been placed at Fleetwood and Poulton cemeteries' Baby Gardens of Remembrance, to help parents cope with baby loss.

The trees have been provided by Wyre council, with sponsorship from JP Dell Funeral Service, JT Byrne Funeral Service and Moons Funeral Service.

The council said they are working with neighbouring Blackpool and Fylde councils, and Blackpool NHS to provide support for bereaved parents.

They were put in place on Friday, December 6 and each tree will be at both cemeteries until Friday January 7.

Decorations placed on the trees will be contributed by the council, with further decorations donated by SANDS, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

A remembrance service and candle-lighting ceremony was held on Sunday December 8 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, and bereavement services provided parents with a printed star decoration showing each child's name.

Hospital bereavement nurse, Megan Murray said: "The event at the Winter Gardens is so important to families who have suffered baby death.

"It channels grief into something positive, the parents are sad but they have the opportunity to be part of something united and can see that they are not on their own."

Parents are invited to add the decorations from this service to one of the trees in either Fleetwood or Poulton New Cemetery.