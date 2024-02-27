Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public meeting will take place in Lancashire for anyone impacted by a no-win, no-fee cavity wall insulation claim.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at 6pm in Burnley. It is open to anyone from any area who is affected by the issue.

It follows the collapse of Sheffield-based firm SSB Law, leaving residents facing thousands in legal bills despite reassurances that they would not pay a penny.

There will be guest speakers, including Damian Mercer, commercial director at Cavity Extraction Ltd, who will talk about the cavity wall insulation industry.

There will also be signposting to free mental health support.