Three businesses from Blackpool and the Fylde have been named amongst the very best in the Wedding Industry.

The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 has announced its regional finalists and 35 Lancashire businesses, across various categories, are facing stiff competition to be the named the best in the North West.

Winners of the Regional Awards event, which takes place in November, will then progress to the National Finals in January 2025.

Included in the regional finalists are three businesses from across the Fylde, so find out more about them below.

You can however see all 35 of the Lancashire finalists in The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 here.

Gary Mills

Gary Mills is a North West Regional Finalist in the DJ category. Credit: Dan Wootton | Dan Wootton

Gary Mills from Blackpool has been named as a Regional Finalist in the DJ Category.

He faces competition five other North West DJs to be named the region’s best.

Gary said: “I am absolutely elated and very excited about making it to the TWIA Regional Awards that are being held next month.I have been a DJ and working on Weddings for over 20 years now. I have seen the Wedding Industry evolve so much over those years. I have long standing relationships with my couples that book me, some who I have done their 21st Birthday for, Engagement Party, Wedding Day and Christening Day.To be acknowledged like this really is amazing, especially with there being so many other talented DJs in the region.If I were to make it through to the Grand Final it most certainly would be the pinnacle of my career.

Chumley Films

Chumley Films is a North West Regional Finalist in the Videographer category. | submit

James Cholmondeley from Blackpool, whose business is called Chumley Films, has been named as a Regional Finalist in the Videographer Category.

Chumley Films will battle it out against seven other videographers to go onto to the National Awards.

James said: “It’s ace to be shortlist for the second year running for TWIA, especially as I only starting my business at the back end of 2022! It’s a really fulfilling job, giving wonderful couples those memories back from their day, but being recognised as one of the best suppliers in the region is a real honour! The competition is such a high quality, but let’s see what happens on the night.

“A little shoutout to all the amazing couples who have booked me in the past, voted for me and have me booked for their weddings in the future - I can’t wait to capture your memories!!

Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel

Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel is a North West Regional Finalist in the Venue (Hotel) category | Google Maps

The Poulton-le-Fylde venue has been named as a Regional Finalist in the Venue (Hotel) Category.

Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel has 10 rivals in the category including four others from Lancashire: Mitton Hall (Clitheroe), Holland Hall( Skelmersdale), The Lawrence Hotel (Padiham) and Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort (Burnley).

Announcing their news on Instagram, Singleton Lodge said: “Our beautiful country house hotel is now a regional finalist in The Wedding Industry Awards

“Huge thank you to all our couples for voting”