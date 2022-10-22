Meet the nine week old puppy being trained to save lives - Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service introduce new search dog
This Belgian Malinois is just nine weeks old and has already started her training to become an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Area search Dog.
By Lucinda Herbert
3 minutes ago
Over the next 2 years, Kygo will learn to locate casualties, and clear areas, in collapsed and partially collapsed buildings in Lancashire.
She’ll be working with the rescue team to find missing people in rural areas that need to be located swiftly.
The clever pup has spent the week being introduced her to some of her future team-mates and their families.
