Published 22nd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Meet the Fleetwood hair stylist preparing to enter a Blackpool boxing ring again next month for a cause close to her heart.

Fleetwood hair stylist turned boxer Tammy ‘Ironfirst’ Stanbridge, 40, is currently training for her third charity boxing match this November.

Tammy is taking part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event next month to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK, in support of a friend’s father who was recently diagnosed.

She has already taken part in two more UWCB events, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer UK respectively.

Tammy took up her first boxing challenge last year after the heartbreaking loss of her nan, Betty, to pancreatic cancer in 2021, as well as her close friends, Stu Vaughan and John Davis, who also both died the same year from the disease.

Speaking ahead of her next fight Tammy said: “Every fight has been such a huge learning experience, and this one is for another cause that’s really close to my heart. I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

