Patricia Kinnear, a great-grandmother from Lytham, paved the way for other women after she became the first female bank clerk on the front counter at the Midland Bank in Blackpool in 1941.

It’s a moment Mrs Kinnear, who will turn 100 in December, remembers with pride as she overcame the stigma she faced when working in a once male-dominated industry.

Mrs Kinnear was responsible for dealing with the general public at the Midland Bank, which was later bought by HSBC in 1992 in one of the biggest deals in banking history.

She remembers customers thinking that she wouldn’t know anything and often asking to deal with a man. It was a very busy job, dealing with lots of big clients and large companies; a challenge that she relished. Initially, there were also lots of dealings with those in the Armed Forces who were waiting to be posted. She also remembers getting invitations to events within the banking profession, including a Manchester party with Naval Officers which was also attended by Princess Margaret.

Mrs Kinnear, who has one daughter, two grandsons and four great-grandchildren, has lived in Lytham for 43 years. She met her husband through the banking sector as he was a banker before being called up to serve in the Second World War in the Fleet Air Arm, the aviation branch of the Royal Navy.

She is now a resident at The Hamptons Care Centre off Main Drive on Heyhouses Lane in St Annes.

New Care, which runs The Hamptons, had been researching stories from the many inspirational women who live in their homes as part of International Women’s Day which was celebrated on Wednesday, March 8. One of the most moving stories was from Mrs Kinnear.

Jo Fitton, wellbeing co-ordinator at The Hamptons, said: “Patricia has definitely been a pioneer for women to follow their dreams and don’t let stigma get in the way.

"She is a very proud and confident lady with a vast amount of life experience, who is very popular at The Hamptons, enjoying our meals and trips out into the community. She would like to think that both males and females can now enjoy working in the finance and banking sector without stigma.”

As a child, Mrs Kinnear went to Langdale Private School before being a boarder at Cleveleys College until the age 17. She then went to a private commercial college before training to work in the finance and banking sector which saw her having to pass an interview and exam in maths and English in Liverpool.

For many years, she had regular reunions with her female colleagues but she is sadly the only one left now from her group.

Now as she approaches her 100th birthday she has many hobbies including amateur dramatics, going to the theatre and travelling across Europe.