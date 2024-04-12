Meet Lancashire's new heavyweight bare-knuckle champion Richie Leak

The world has a new heavyweight bare-knuckle fighting champion.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:23 BST

Richie Leak, 44 ,from Blackpool, won the BKB world heavyweight title in Wolverhampton, beating the favourite Dan Podmore:

Richie Leak wasn’t given much chance of taking the bareknuckle championship from Dan Podmore in front of 1,700 fight fans in Wolverhampton on Saturday night.

Leak stepped in at short notice after a late pull out. He had lost his previous fight and started a huge underdog against the defending champion from Birmingham.

Leak was cut and rocked in a one-sided opening round and went on to knock out Podmore in the third of a ‘Rocky’ fight that left ringsiders open mouthed.

The new champion said he would celebrate afterwards with “a large beer.”

He said: "I'm ecstatic. I've won other world titles but this is the premier league of bare knuckle fighting. I really want to thank my coach Dave Clarke for always being there since the start. He's the only voice I can hear when I'm in the ring...other than my screaming wife!"

Leak ended the fight with a vertical cut between his eyes and a gash under his left eye. He also suffered a bloody nose in the opening round that turned his beard red.

