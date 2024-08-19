Meet Lancashire actor Lucien Laviscount - star of Netflix's Emily in Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest series of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris has got everybody talking but how much do you know about its Lancashire star Lucien Laviscount?

Series four of Emily in Paris premiered last week and we thought it would be the perfect opporunity to delve into the life of its star from Lancashire.

32-year-old Lucien Laviscount has played the show protganist’s love interest called Alfie since 2021 but what else was he up to before then? Take a look below at the Lancashire actor’s life so far...

Early life

Lucien was born on June 9 1992 in Burnley to Eugene Laviscount, a body builder of Antiguan descent and Sonia Laviscount who is of English descent.

His parents used to own a gym called Body & Fitness Health Studios in Haslingden, Rossendale but the business has since closed.

Lucien, who also has an older brother called Louis and younger brother called Jules, grew up in Read, Ribble Valley and attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, where he was awarded 10 GCSEs.

His father reported that Lucien wanted to be actor ever since he was two years old and he was a member of Carol Godby's theatre workshop in Bury in his youth.

Left: Lucien Laviscount pictured at the Inside Soap Awards in 2009. Right: at the Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 LA Premiere in 2024. Credit: Getty | Getty

Career beginnings

Lucien’s first ever role was in an episode of the drama Clocking Off in 2002, when he was just ten years old.

In 2006, he appeared in the BBC shows Johnny and the Bomb and New Street Law but when he was 14, he landed his first big role - playing Jake Briggs in iconic children’s soap opera Grange Hill between 2007 and 2008.

The following year, Lucien joined the ITV soap Coronation Street as Ben Richardson for 24 episodes but his character left the soap after a break up with Brooke Vincent’s character Sophie Webster.

Between 2010-11 he joined yet another popular drama series, Waterloo Road, playing Jonah Kirby in series 6.

In 2011, Lucien finished in fifth place on Celebrity Big Brother and also appeared in a variety of TV shows - the most notable being four episodes of the sitcom Trollied.

Lucien Laviscount is evicted during the Celebrity Big Brother Final at Elstree Studios on September 8, 2011 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Later work

After appearing in a whole host of single episodes betwen 2013-2014, Lucien’s next big role came in 2015 when the now 23-year-old joined the main cast of the US dark comedy series Scream Queens alongside American stars Emma Roberts, Lea Michele Abigail Breslin and Keke Palmer.

He also had main cast roles in the crime comedy-drama series Snatch (2017-2018) - for which he was nominated for a National Film Award-, the US musical comedy-drama series Katy Keene (2020) and the Swedish TV show Threesome (2021).

Lucien has then played Alfie in the Netflix show Emily in Paris since 2021 and was nominated in the ‘Best Kiss’ category at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for a kiss shared with lead actress Lily Collins.

(L-R) Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Paul Forman, Ashley Park, Bruno Gouery, Lily Collins, William Abadie, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Arnaud Binard, and Samuel Arnold attend the Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix) | Getty Images for Netflix

In 2022, he also starred in British television comedy series Peackock and over the last 10 years has featured in ten films, the most recent being the 2024 romcom This Time Next Year with Sophie Cookson.

Personal life

Lucien has been linked romatically to numerous female stars throughout his career, the first of which was the glamour model and 2009 Big Brother winner Sophie Reade in 2010.

Whilst on Big Brother in 2011, the then 19-year-old got close with Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who was 31, and the pair dated after the show but Kerry later wrote in an OK! magazine column that the relationship ended because 'I would never want to take his childhood away from him!'

That same year Luciene reportedly dated his Waterloo Road colleague Chelsee Healey and in 2012, he was spotted on a date with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

In 2013, Lucien dated his former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and two years later he was spotted on multiple dates with his Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer.

In 2019, he was photographed leaving a restaurant in LA holding hands with Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly and in 2021 Lucien was spotted kissing a second Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson.

Currently, Lucien is in a relationship with 47-year-old mega star Shakira, after first appearing in one of her music videos in April this year.

Outside of acting, Lucien has opened two businesses in Kensal Green, London with former Big Brother star Zac Lichman: The Shop NW10, a cocktail bar and café, in 2018 and The Wealthy Beggar, a dive bar with food in 2022.