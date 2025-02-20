Meet the Blackpool woman who has been crowned Miss Philippines Great Britain

Jodie Rose Smith, 20 from Blackpool, currently holds the title of Miss Philippines Great Britain 2024.
She also has a head for numbers as she is currently studying Accounting and Finance at Manchester where she will graduate this summer.
She told the Gazette: “Family is the most important thing to me and I am extremely lucky to have a family which supports me in everything I do.
"My mother is from the Phillipines and my late father is from Bury. I have three sisters and one brother and I am an auntie to three beautiful children.
"My family is my driving motivation for me to succeed in life and to strive to achieve what I want in life.”
Take a look at some fab shots of her in action.
