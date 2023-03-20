George Townley is an artist from Blackpool whose creations inspired by another West Coast have opened up an exciting opportunity.

George, a 26-year-old former pupil of Hodgson High School at Poulton and Blackpool Sixth Form College, fell in love with Los Angeles when he took part in a study abroad programme there while a student at the University of Central Lancashire(UCLan).

He has always loved sharing his vision of LA from an outsider’s perspective and now a new selection of his works are going on display in the city itself.

His exhibition entitled After Hours, featuring LA landmark images, is to be shown at Gallery 88, a top-rated pop culture gallery in the Glendale area of the California city from April 7.

George, now based in London, said: "In the collection, I'm placing the focus on the atmosphere and what makes Los Angeles such an exciting and vibrant place that people want to visit, each piece gives a unique look at some of the most iconic landmarks in the city, giving locals an idea of how outsiders perceive the city of Los Angeles through rose tinted glasses.

“I’m naturally a night owl, so I thought creating art with a night-time perspective would allow viewers to see the city through my eyes and have that extra element of peacefulness you get once the sun starts to set.”

More details about George and his works at www.georgetownley.com/

1 . Los Angeles images by George Townley One of George's images of Los Angeles. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Los Angeles images by George Townley The landmark Griffith Observatory, as pictured by George Townley. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Los Angeles images by George Townley Sunset in LA by George Townley Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Los Angeles images by George Townley LA's Cinerama Dome by George Townley Photo: submit Photo Sales