A detective story set in Blackpool is a rare event too – but where better to locate the stories of Det Sgt Declan Miller, described as ‘unique, unconventional, and criminally underestimated’, who, when he isn’t solving crime, relaxes by ballroom dancing?

It’s certainly a different premise for a crime novel, which is in fact set to be a series, with a sequel scheduled for publication next year – and it’s something different for Billingham, who has made his name in the crime fiction field with no fewer than 18 top-selling stories centred around DI Tom Thorne, a London police detective with a liking for country music and Tottenham Hotspur.

Several standalone novels are also to be found on the author’s credits list, but The Last Dance, the first novel about Miller which is on sale from May 25, is Billingham’s first new series in that time – and he had no hesitation deciding to set it in Blackpool.

Author Mark Billingham

"It started out as a TV project, but the more I thought about it, I felt it was time to try something different,” he said. “Tom Thorne hasn’t gone away – he’ll be back in a couple of years but I quite liked the idea of a dancing detective. There have been coppers with all sorts of interests over the years, but not dancing.

“I wanted to set it away from London, too, on the coast – and when I thought coast, and dancing, it just had to be Blackpool. It’s like an ultimate British resort with the ideal combination for a story, of the bright lights and glamour but plenty going on away from the glitz which is perhaps less glamorous – and of course it is synonymous with dancing, thanks to the Tower ballroom and all its history.

"I’ve fond memories of Blackpool myself, having come on holiday as a kid and visiting more recently on occasions such as a stag do.

"I came up to make sure I was up to date with the buildings and landmarks and I’ll be visiting again to make sure the Miller stories reflect Blackpool as it is.”

The Last Dance is published on May 25.

Billingham certainly earns top marks for local accuracy in The Last Dance, with Miller based at the relatively new West Division police HQ on Gerry Richardson Way, the location of which, off Clifton Road, gets a mention in the story, as does the fact that he passes Morrisons supermarket at traffic lights on his way there – on the moped he rides – from the seafront.

Local villages and areas Thistleton, Elswick and Mereside are also given a mention, along with the well-to-do properties of Blackpool’s North Park Drive, in what is a compelling tale revolving around a double murder in a seaside hotel.

It sees a grieving Miller return to work after a major bereavement to solve what appears at first to be a case of mistaken identity.

The story has all the classic Billingham hallmarks which have made his books so successful over the years – tightly plotted with lots of twists and turns and well-rounded credible characters, both within the police force and the community in which he investigates the crimes.

Sgt Miller is based at the local Police Headquarters at Gerry Richardson Way, off Clifton Road, one of several Blackpool landmarks mentioned in the book.

His deadpan sidekick provides a great contrast to Miller’s character, while the detective’s offbeat exchanges with wife Alex are handled brilliantly.

For Thorne fans, there are also a couple of interesting cameos to look out for.

But the enjoyment of a good solid crime story is added to with some cracking dialogue. That’s another Billingham hallmark but with Miller, who uses wisecracks as a shield against the grief he is feeling, the author who was a stand-up comedian before turning his hand to crime writing, has the opportunity to include far more than the odd funny line that has been the case in the Thorne books.

The result is that The Last Dance is a thoroughly enjoyable read which rattles along at a cracking pace and will delight readers whether they are familiar with Billingham's earlier works or not.

DS MIller, the lead character in The Last Dance, is based in Blackpool. Picture: Visit Blackpool.

Blackpool crime fans should also relish the fact that a leading author has set his stories on home ground and hopefully there will be many more Miller tales to come.

Mark Billingham started his career 22 years ago as the new young voice in crime fiction and the intervening two decades have seen him grow from a young maverick, pushing the boundaries and challenging the assumptions of crime writing by both the trade and the readers themselves, into the role of statesman of the genre, supporting new writers and confronting his own social conscience through his work.

His novels have now sold over six million copies, he has had 21 Sunday Times bestsellers and spent more than 120 weeks in the top 10.

Two TV series have been made of his books, including Thorne by Sky starring David Morrissey, who Billingham saw starring in the 2004 BBC TV series Blackpool and felt he would be ideal to play the title role.

"That’s quite a nice memory of Blackpool, considering I have set the Miller stories here,” said the author.

Billingham will be the guest at a literary lunch in Ansdell next month talking about The Last Dance and signing copies. It’s at Fylde Rugby Club on June 8 and is organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth. More information at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk.