So far around 1.7million people, most of them women and children, have fled their homes following the invasion by the Russian army almost two weeks ago.

They have left their possessions and, in many cases, their menfolk behind as the Ukrainian army – and men able to fight - desperately try to protect their homeland from the invaders.

On the Fylde coast, from Fleetwood to Lytham and all across Blackpool, residents have shown how much they wanted to help the stranded families, many of whom have fled to neighbouring Poland.

Huge amount of items donated to the Ukraine refugee appeal by the people of Fleetwood

In Fleetwood, a donation collection was set up over the weekend at short notice, in a vacant shop on the Affinity Lancashire retail park, formerly known as Freeport.

Organisers from Fleetwood Rotary and Affinity were astounded at the response as huge numbers of people brought along dried foods, bedding, pots and pans over Saturday and Sunday.

Fleetwood Rotary president, Janet Simpson, said: “We thought we might be busy, but that was an understatement.

There were huge numbers of essential brought in by Fleetwood residents for the Ukrainian refugees

"We had to close early on the Sunday as we were full.

"Fortunately due to the kindness of many volunteers and Rotarians we have been able to distribute and pass the goods on to International Aid in Preston for the overseas distribution.”

She added: “How incredibly generous the people of Fleetwood have been this weekend in helping the people of Ukraine. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came along with donations and all the volunteers.”

At the other end of the Fylde coast, there was also a huge response across Lytham and St Annes.

Volunteers, including Rotary members, helped sort out the huge amount of items donated by Fleetwood people for the refugees of Ukraine

The organiser of the Fylde Aid for Ukraine Appeal, Polish-born Matthew Paczkowski said: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed with the level of support we’ve received this weekend."

Matthew was helped by Fylde Council, while the Bobby Ball Foundation also generated the huge online donations.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: "Yet again the good people of Fylde and beyond have stepped up to an emergency to help those in need.

"The generous community spirit which was demonstrated in spades during the pandemic is as strong as ever and the response to the campaign has been overwhelming.

Volunteers for the Fylde Aid for Ukraine

" A huge thank you to staff and councillors at Fylde Council and the trustees of the Bobby Ball Foundation."

Meanwhile, a Thornton based freight firm, Sid Hill Transport, is donating trucks, trailers and drivers to a campaign to help stranded horses in Ukraine.

The company, based in Chestnut Gardens, has teamed up with a Bristol firm called Country Haylage which provides horse feed and has set up a fundraising page in order to buy bedding, hay and other items for the horses.

Liam Roberts, of Sid Hill Transport, said: “The original aim was to raise £3,000 and take over a couple of trailers, but it has so far raised nearly £13,000 and we are taking over more trailers now.”

He said the provisions would be given to an equestrian centre in Poland which would then take them over to Ukraine.

The GoFundMe page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/countryhaylageukraine?