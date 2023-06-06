News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Massage in Blackpool: These are the 5 out of 5 rated places you can get a massage in Blackpool according to Google reviews

There’s nothing more relaxing than a massage by a professional – and there are plenty in and around Blackpool.
By Jon Peake
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST

If you need to relax and unwind after a tough day, or a sporting injury or strain is troubling you, a massage at the hands of someone who knows exactly what they are doing can be priceless.

We looked on Google reviews for the highest-rated places to offer massage services in and around Blackpool and there are a staggering amount.

With that in mind, we’ve whittled it down to 15 with a 5 out of 5 rating from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

There are plenty more with great ratings (4.5 to 4.9) in and around Blackpool – too many to mention in this article – but you can have a look through them all here.

IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER here are the 5 out of 5 rated places to get a massage in Blackpool, according to Google reviews ...

Below are 15 places to get a massage with a 5 out of 5 Google reviews rating in and around Blackpool

1. 15 places to get a massage with a 5 out of 5 rating in and around Blackpool

Below are 15 places to get a massage with a 5 out of 5 Google reviews rating in and around Blackpool Photo: Google/Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
U Sabai on Birley Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 20 Google reviews

2. U Sabai

U Sabai on Birley Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 20 Google reviews Photo: U Sabai

Photo Sales
Bliss Holistic Healing on Vicarage Lane has a 5 out of 5 rating from 65 Google reviews

3. Bliss Holistic Healing

Bliss Holistic Healing on Vicarage Lane has a 5 out of 5 rating from 65 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Atlas Cosmetic Clinic on King Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 23 Google reviews

4. Atlas Cosmetic Clinic

Atlas Cosmetic Clinic on King Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 23 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bodymaster Practitioner on Kingscote Drive has a 5 out of 5 rating from 59 Google reviews

5. Bodymaster Practitioner

Bodymaster Practitioner on Kingscote Drive has a 5 out of 5 rating from 59 Google reviews Photo: Bodymaster Practitioner

Photo Sales
Sabai Lee La on St George's Lane, Thornton Cleveleys, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 42 Google reviews

6. Sabai Lee La

Sabai Lee La on St George's Lane, Thornton Cleveleys, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 42 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lins Traditional Thai Massage on Chain Lane, Staining, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 15 Google reviews

7. Lins Traditional Thai Massage

Lins Traditional Thai Massage on Chain Lane, Staining, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 15 Google reviews Photo: Lins Traditional Thai Massage

Photo Sales
Fah Massage on Poulton Road, Carleton, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 44 Google reviews

8. Fah Massage

Fah Massage on Poulton Road, Carleton, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 44 Google reviews Photo: Rido - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolGoogle