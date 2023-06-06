There’s nothing more relaxing than a massage by a professional – and there are plenty in and around Blackpool.

If you need to relax and unwind after a tough day, or a sporting injury or strain is troubling you, a massage at the hands of someone who knows exactly what they are doing can be priceless.

We looked on Google reviews for the highest-rated places to offer massage services in and around Blackpool and there are a staggering amount.

With that in mind, we’ve whittled it down to 15 with a 5 out of 5 rating from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

There are plenty more with great ratings (4.5 to 4.9) in and around Blackpool – too many to mention in this article – but you can have a look through them all here.

IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER here are the 5 out of 5 rated places to get a massage in Blackpool, according to Google reviews ...

15 places to get a massage with a 5 out of 5 rating in and around Blackpool Below are 15 places to get a massage with a 5 out of 5 Google reviews rating in and around Blackpool

U Sabai U Sabai on Birley Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 20 Google reviews

Bliss Holistic Healing Bliss Holistic Healing on Vicarage Lane has a 5 out of 5 rating from 65 Google reviews

Atlas Cosmetic Clinic Atlas Cosmetic Clinic on King Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 23 Google reviews

Bodymaster Practitioner Bodymaster Practitioner on Kingscote Drive has a 5 out of 5 rating from 59 Google reviews

Sabai Lee La Sabai Lee La on St George's Lane, Thornton Cleveleys, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 42 Google reviews

Lins Traditional Thai Massage Lins Traditional Thai Massage on Chain Lane, Staining, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 15 Google reviews

Fah Massage Fah Massage on Poulton Road, Carleton, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 44 Google reviews

