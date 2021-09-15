Marton Operatics take their final bow

Marton Operatic Society pictured in 2019

Marton Operatic Society was in its 91st year but a long list of problems, including financial concerns, dwindling audiences and competition from other shows in Blackpool, forced the difficult decision to disband at an extraordinary general meeting of members.

They said they are deeply saddened but urged people to support live theatre while they still can.

The society was formed in 1930 at St Paul’s Church in Marton.

Publicity officer Lynn Alman said: “After 91 years entertaining it is with great sadness that Marton Operatic will no longer be performing the comic operas of Gilbert and

Sullivan.

“Our final show was Iolanthe in 2019.

“The Mikado, which was to have taken place in October at Thornton Little Theatre, is now cancelled.

“Over the last few years, we have had many problems to face. Being able to recruit new members has been a difficult one; this along with both dwindling audiences and finances.”

“There is nothing to beat live theatre. I urge people to go and support your local groups, get involved, whether on stage performing, building the sets, assisting with costumes and makeup, front of house... there are so many roles available.

“Not only will you make new friends, you will gain a sense of wellbeing and worth.

“Live theatre – use it or lose it.”

The society had around 50 members.

Chairman Tony Alman said: “Members understood. We are all getting older but the enthusiasm and audiences were waning.”

Asked if he thought they may reform in the future, Tony added: “ Never say never.”