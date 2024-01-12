Lancashire residents have been brainstorming to come up with the perfect name for a new Refuse Collection Vehicle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From rubbish-themed plays on words (Bin there, done that!), to celebrity-inspired titles (Marcus Trashford, Binnie Jones), people across the Fylde Coast have been getting creative for a bin-naming competition.

There were sci-fi themed ideas (To binfinity and beyond), and some inspired by classic literature (Binbo Bag-ins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some paid homage to political figures (Jeremy Cor bin) and famous singers (Dusty Spring Clean).

Rhyming names were in the mix too (Mucky Trucky).

What's going on?

On Monday, January 8, Fylde Council shared a picture of a bin lorry on Twitter and wrote: "Dustbin Bieber? Binderella? We have a new ‘Refuse Collection Vehicle’, which needs a name! Put in your name suggestions below".

How can I suggest a name?

You can send the council your suggestions via this form. All you need to share is your name and the name you wish to give the bin lorry.

What does the Council say?

Fylde Council say they are asking for the public's help to name the new bin lorry following the success of previous competitions which saw RCVs named Bin Diesel and Trash of the Titans take to the Fylde's streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad