Marcus Trashford or Binbo Bag-ins? Your best naming suggestions for Fylde Council's new bin lorry
Lancashire residents have been brainstorming to come up with the perfect name for a new Refuse Collection Vehicle.
From rubbish-themed plays on words (Bin there, done that!), to celebrity-inspired titles (Marcus Trashford, Binnie Jones), people across the Fylde Coast have been getting creative for a bin-naming competition.
There were sci-fi themed ideas (To binfinity and beyond), and some inspired by classic literature (Binbo Bag-ins).
Some paid homage to political figures (Jeremy Cor bin) and famous singers (Dusty Spring Clean).
Rhyming names were in the mix too (Mucky Trucky).
What's going on?
On Monday, January 8, Fylde Council shared a picture of a bin lorry on Twitter and wrote: "Dustbin Bieber? Binderella? We have a new ‘Refuse Collection Vehicle’, which needs a name! Put in your name suggestions below".
How can I suggest a name?
You can send the council your suggestions via this form. All you need to share is your name and the name you wish to give the bin lorry.
What does the Council say?
Fylde Council say they are asking for the public's help to name the new bin lorry following the success of previous competitions which saw RCVs named Bin Diesel and Trash of the Titans take to the Fylde's streets.
A council spokesperson added: "We chose to open the naming to the public as we had such great interest when we did so previously, with some excellent suggestions as well as some truly terrible puns. Anyone with a particularly apt or amusing name is welcome to submit."