Man’s body found by emergency services in Blackpool
A man’s body has been found inside a home in Blackpool, police have confirmed.
By Matthew Calderbank
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:36 am
Officers made the discovery after they were called to a home in Lichfield Road, North Shore at around 6pm yesterday (Saturday, March 19).
Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious, but the force has not provided further details.
The force said a file will now be passed to HM coroner to investigate the circumstances of his death.
North West Ambulance Service and fire crews also attended the incident.