Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys invites 60 members of the community in for full Christmas lunch

Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys got into the festive spirit when staff invited 60 members of the community into school for a full Christmas experience.

By Richard Hunt
6 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:52pm

The school, on Manor Drive, certainly pulled out all the stops for its annual community Christmas lunch.

Sixty local residents were invited, along with borough and county councillor Andrea Kay, who helped liaise with the local community and sorted out the invitations.

The special guests were treated to a delicious, three-course Christmas lunch, while the Manor Beach choir, along with all the children from each class, performed various Christmas medleys.

The afternoon finale saw a special visit from Santa, who gave each of the special visitors a gift and mince pie.

A school spokesman said: “We would like to thank Councillor Andrea Kay, The Rotary Club, all the volunteers, staff and governors who worked tirelessly to make this very special event a huge success.”

1. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys

The mini-buddies from the nursery get into the festive spirit during the Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys

2. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys

The choir sing some suitably festive pieces during the annual Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys

3. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys

Guests tuck into the Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School

4. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys

Putting the festive hats on during the Christmas lunch at Manor Beach

