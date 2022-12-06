Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys invites 60 members of the community in for full Christmas lunch
Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys got into the festive spirit when staff invited 60 members of the community into school for a full Christmas experience.
The school, on Manor Drive, certainly pulled out all the stops for its annual community Christmas lunch.
Sixty local residents were invited, along with borough and county councillor Andrea Kay, who helped liaise with the local community and sorted out the invitations.
The special guests were treated to a delicious, three-course Christmas lunch, while the Manor Beach choir, along with all the children from each class, performed various Christmas medleys.
The afternoon finale saw a special visit from Santa, who gave each of the special visitors a gift and mince pie.
A school spokesman said: “We would like to thank Councillor Andrea Kay, The Rotary Club, all the volunteers, staff and governors who worked tirelessly to make this very special event a huge success.”