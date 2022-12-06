Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys got into the festive spirit when staff invited 60 members of the community into school for a full Christmas experience.

The school, on Manor Drive, certainly pulled out all the stops for its annual community Christmas lunch.

Sixty local residents were invited, along with borough and county councillor Andrea Kay, who helped liaise with the local community and sorted out the invitations.

The special guests were treated to a delicious, three-course Christmas lunch, while the Manor Beach choir, along with all the children from each class, performed various Christmas medleys.

The afternoon finale saw a special visit from Santa, who gave each of the special visitors a gift and mince pie.

A school spokesman said: “We would like to thank Councillor Andrea Kay, The Rotary Club, all the volunteers, staff and governors who worked tirelessly to make this very special event a huge success.”

1. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys The mini-buddies from the nursery get into the festive spirit during the Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys The choir sing some suitably festive pieces during the annual Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys Guests tuck into the Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School Photo: Third party Photo Sales

4. Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys Putting the festive hats on during the Christmas lunch at Manor Beach Photo: Third party Photo Sales