Manchester United snap up nine-year-old Kirkham football prospect and Liverpool fan Miley Whiteside
A nine-year-old Fylde girl has been signed to play football for Manchester United.
Miley Whiteside, from Kirkham, only took up the game by chance after joining her elder brother Mason at weekend sessions – but has had a rapid rise to prominence in junior football after her skills came to the fore.
Her form as player of the season for both Kirkham Junior Reds and Blackpool Ladies and Girls attracted the attention of scouts, she was invited for trials along with hundreds of other hopefuls.
Miley, a pupil at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Wesham, plays on the right side of midfield and made her debut for United’s youngsters at Leicester at the weekend.
Her achievement coincides with the extra wave of interest in women’s football sparked by England winning the European Championships at Wembley last month.
Dad Chris says Miley was thrilled at the national team’s success and is delighted at the opportunity to follow her dreams in the game with United – despite being a Liverpool fan.
"She loves the game and is really keen to make the most of this opportunity,” said Chris.
"Miley has a sister who isn’t interested in football at all but she’s shown a natural talent for it ever since gong along with Mason to sessions in Lytham and getting involved in the kickabouts there.
"When the United offer was first made, she said she wanted to wear a Liverpool shirt under theirs but she’s determined to make the most of this and we are all thrilled she has been given this opportunity.”