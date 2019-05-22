Manchester Arena attack: Remembering beloved Jane Tweddle two years on

Have your say

Today is the second anniversary of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack which killed 22 people, including beloved Blackpool mum Jane Tweddle.

The 51-year-old receptionist at South Shore Academy was at the venue to pick up a friend’s children from an Ariana Grande concert when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide bomb.

In the wake of the atrocity, Jane’s three daughters Harriet, Lily, and Isabelle Taylor paid tribute to her, saying she “never gave up on smiling and being happy”.

Lancashire victims included Georgina Callander, 18, who was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, near her home in Whittle-le-Woods.

Michelle Kiss, 45, a mother-of-three from Whalley died when she went to pick up her then-12-year-old Millie, who survived.

Saffie Roussos, eight, from Leyland, was the youngest to die in the bombing.

Her mum Lisa and her oldest sister Ashlee Bromwich were injured but survived. “She loved life, she loved music,” her dad Andrew said.