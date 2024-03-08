Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 44-year-old man had been sleeping in a boarded up guest house, which was described as being full of 'human faeces and dead birds', according to a police report.

An inquest, held at Blackpool Town Hall on March 06, 2024, heard how Jason Edge was found 'struggling to breathe', in a first floor bedroom, after a nearby hotelier alerted the police.

The building was said to have 'walls and ceilings collapsing' and was a serious health hazard, according to a police report.

The father-of-two, who was 'of no fixed abode' was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but was later pronounced dead at approximately 5am on October 01, 2023.