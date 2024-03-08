Homeless man with Pneumonia found dead in a derelict hotel deemed 'hazardous to human health'
The 44-year-old man had been sleeping in a boarded up guest house, which was described as being full of 'human faeces and dead birds', according to a police report.
An inquest, held at Blackpool Town Hall on March 06, 2024, heard how Jason Edge was found 'struggling to breathe', in a first floor bedroom, after a nearby hotelier alerted the police.
The building was said to have 'walls and ceilings collapsing' and was a serious health hazard, according to a police report.
The father-of-two, who was 'of no fixed abode' was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but was later pronounced dead at approximately 5am on October 01, 2023.
Alan Wilson, senior coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, ruled that Mr Edge died of severe myocarditis, which was exacerbated by pneumonia.