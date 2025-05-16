A Blackpool pensioner is fighting for his life after suffering ‘horrific burns’ in a house fire this week.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Grange Park after the man’s home caught fire in Chepstow Road at around 7pm on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. He has been placed into an induced coma and was operated on yesterday, with further surgery scheduled for today.

Emergency services at the scene in Chepstow Road, Blackpool on Monday evening (May 12) | Peter Holt

It was initially reported the man’s mobility scooter had caught fire, causing serious burns to his legs.

But neighbours who rushed to his rescue and alerted the emergency services have clarified what happened.

One couple, who have asked not to be named, were first on the scene and the husband “put the man out” while his wife phoned 999.

She said: “There has been a lot of speculation on Facebook about what happened and so we thought it would be important to get the facts straight.

“He has been an elderly and a cherished resident of Grange Park for a long time. Many people will know him and be concerned about him.”

How the fire started

“The fire started when the man was cooking in the kitchen and he was reading a newspaper whilst waiting for his food to cook.

“The newspaper caught fire and dropped to his legs which then caught fire.

“He tried to escape out of the front door and cried for help but fell to the ground and the fire spread throughout the hallway to the mobility scooter, which was blocking the exit.

“When we managed to get the door open, the mobility scooter was alight and the man was trapped behind it on the floor on fire.

“My husband poured water over him and tried to throw blankets on him to extinguish the flames that were on his legs. The fire brigade came and brought him out of the house.

“He’s now in a serious condition. I do hope and pray that he’s going to be ok.”