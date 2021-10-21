Man City star Kevin De Bruyne spends day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The 30-year-old striker appears to have been spending his day off from club duties at the amusement park, following his club's Champions Leagure victory against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

It's understood the player was was attracting lots of attention and it's believed security were helping him around the park at times.

A photo of De Bruyne on the Blue Flyer, part of the park's Nickelodeon Land, was also circulated on social media.

Both he and his Manchester City teammates will setting their sight on this weekend's Premier League clash against Brighton.