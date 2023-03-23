News you can trust since 1873
Mamma Mia arrives in Blackpool: Cast members from the hit feelgood ABBA musical celebrate on the Comedy Carpet

MAMMA MIA! The musical opened at Blackpool Winter Gardens this week and the cast visited the Comedy Carpet to celebrate.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), and Nicky Swift (Rosie) got out on the town to promote the hit show.

Mamma Mia! tells the tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.

The stage show favourite has already inspired two huge hit films and continues to pack theatres all over the world.

This latest production will come to the Winter Gardens from Tuesday March 21 until Saturday April 1.

Tickets are available now at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

