Major upgrade of gas pipe in Fleetwood to begin at end of month

Gas network firm Cadent is replacing an underground metallic main with a tough plastic pipe as part of its five-year, £800m modernisation of the North West’s distribution network.

The work is part of a project to modernise the older metallic mains that remain in the North West region, to achieve targets for net zero carbon emissions within decades.

Cadent needs to upgrade several hundred metres of pipe that runs underneath the town's Lord Street, from the junction with St Peter’s Place to Ash Street.

Work is being carried out in Fleetwood by gas network firm Cadent

It will begin this work on Monday 31 January, and it should take around eight weeks to complete.

Roads will be kept open for vehicles, in both directions, with traffic lights.

However, fo the eight weeks Fisherman’s Walk will temporarily become the first and last stop for all trams into and out Fleetwood.

The Number 14 bus will accept tram tickets for the suspended distance of route normally taken by the tram. This bus runs every 15 minutes Monday to Friday, and every 20 minutes at weekends.

Craig Horrocks, head of Investment Planning Office (North West), Cadent, said: “This is essential work, to replace a section of pipe that is reaching the natural end of its safe operating life, after nearly 100 years.

“It involves major engineering, in a busy area, with traffic, trams, residents, shoppers and more all in close proximity to our work area. Our absolute priority is keeping everyone safe, and we are trying hard to have minimal impact on local life.

“We are very grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding while we complete the work.”

The project has been planned so that gas will continue to flow throughout – there should be no interruption to supply other than to a small number of properties that take a direct feed from this pipe.

They will be off gas for a short period, reconnected on the same day they go off. Advance notice will be given to these customers.

Cadent customer teams have visited local businesses, the market, and other services to explain the work.