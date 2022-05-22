Majestic dragons race on Fairhaven Lake

Some 221 rowers on 13 decorated dragon boats took part in the big charity race, which was organised by the Blue Skies Hospital Fund in support of the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Blue Skies Hospital Fund community fundraiser Joanna Allitt said: "It was a big success, a great atmosphere. We had 13 teams in total, with varying degrees of dressing up"
"Everything went really well; it was a great showcase for Fairhaven Lake and gardens and the weather was good to us."
"When we set it up, it was with a commitment that everyone taking part would raise at least £50 each. If everybody raised their £50, we should be well on our way to £8,000."
"It was really well attended. Every team brougth along family members, friends and dogs. It was a really good crowd; we're talking up to 800 people watching fro the embankment and taking videos."
