M55 to be closed during late hours next week due to work on the Preston Western Distributor Road

The M55 linking Blackpool to the M6 at Preston will be closed for five days next week as construction continues on the new Preston Western Distributer Road,

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Which part of the road will be closed and when?

Motorists are being advised that the M55 will closed, both east-bound and westbound, from Monday April 24 to Friday April 28 between the hours of 9pm and 5am.

The closures are required to complete gantry works including final painting, installation of signage and installation of comms infrastructure as well as completing some surfacing and lining works.

Drovers are being advised of road closures on the M55 next weekDrovers are being advised of road closures on the M55 next week
The Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR) is a major new road to link Preston and southern Fylde.

Will diversions be in place?

The Preston Western Distributor team are advising motorists to follow diversion routes in place and plan any journeys ahead of travelling.

A spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank people for your patience during the construction of the new Preston Western Distributor Road.”

Map showing the road closure site of the M55Map showing the road closure site of the M55
