M55: severe delays on motorway near Preston reported
By Andy Moffatt
Published 10th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST
The AA is reporting severe delays of eleven minutes on M55 Eastbound between J2 Preston Western Distributor and M6 J32 (Broughton Interchange). Average speeds on the section of motorway are around five mph, the motoring organisation says.
It is unclear what is causing the hold-up on Saturday (June 10). More details to follow.