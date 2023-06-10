News you can trust since 1873
M55: severe delays on motorway near Preston reported

The AA is reporting severe delays of 11 minutes of the eastbound carriageway of the motorway near to Preston.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 10th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on the M55 and M6.

The AA is reporting severe delays of eleven minutes on M55 Eastbound between J2 Preston Western Distributor and M6 J32 (Broughton Interchange). Average speeds on the section of motorway are around five mph, the motoring organisation says.

Work has been ongoing on the nearby Preston Western Distributer schemeWork has been ongoing on the nearby Preston Western Distributer scheme
It is unclear what is causing the hold-up on Saturday (June 10). More details to follow.

