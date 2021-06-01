Lytham's Roger scores maximum points on Ken Bruce's PopMaster on BBC Radio 2

Roger Cartwright, 57, was competing in Ken Bruce’s PopMaster on BBC Radio 2 and said he was shocked to have come away with 39 points, the top amount.

Roger, who is a musician and works in sports advertising in Blackpool, said: “For years we have had it on in the office and we tend to have the volume low and we always turn it up for PopMaster. I have always had everyone in the office basically badgering me to go on it.

“So I sent off an email, waited, and then had a few chats with one of the radio staff and was told I would get a call off a producer if I was going to appear.”

Roger Cartwright scored 39 points on PopMaster

At 10.20am Roger got a call asking him to be ready in 10 minutes and he said he just ‘went for it’.

Roger said: “The questions just landed my way rand i knew them all. It’s a bit like Slumdog Millionaire, you’re not sure where they come from but you just know.”

By achieving the full 39 points, Roger won a PopMaster DAB radio and he is automatically entered into the PopMaster Champions League at the end of the year, which he described as being ‘solid’.

He said: “It works in a different way and it can be stuff like really obscure one hit wonders. You get one point for question one and it goes up to ten for ten points but I will definitely give it a go and see how I do.

He is now entered into the Champions League at the end of the year

“I’m just enjoying being the only contestant to get the 39 points this year.

Local guitar hero Roger was in bands Cowboys and Angels and also Starfish.

He now performs with his son Max, 28, in ‘The Cartwright Guitar Show’.

How the quiz works

Two contestants play against each other for the chance to win a DAB radio and each contestant is asked ten questions based on popular music from the 1950s through to the present day.

Correct answers to the questions are worth three points, other than for the third, sixth and ninth ‘bonus’ questions on a topic chosen by the contestant, from two options offered by the host prior to the start of the quiz. The bonus questions involve listening to a snippet of music and, if answered correctly, are worth six points.