Lytham's landmark Heritage Centre set to reopen

Along with other museums and galleries around the country, the centre on the corner of Dicconson Terrace and Henry Street was closed to the public from March last year when the first lockdown was announced.

But now a full schedule of exhibitions has been planned, with the first by artist Glynn Ward to go on display from Tuesday, June 22.

Hilary Fletcher, centre exhibition co-ordinator, said: “It has felt like forever so we are very excited to be reopening on June 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham Heritage Committee members with artist Glynn Ward (pictured second from left)

“Lytham has been so busy so we are hoping for that footfall at the centre.”

The former bank, which dates back to 1899, was acquired by the Lytham Heritage Group thanks to a local benefactor in 1996.

Hilary added: “While we were closed, we have managed to do a thorough overhaul to future proof the centre as much as possible.

“Our chief archivist David Hoyle was in charge of the maintenance.

“The cost has been tens of thousands of pounds.

“The art exhibitions and donations are important for our funding so they will be very welcome because of all the work we have had done.”

Future exhibitions include: June 22 to July 18: Glynn Ward’s ‘Captured on Canvas’ featuring art from the botanical to mechanical; July 20 to August 8: The Art and Craft Guild of Lancashire Summer Exhibition; August 10 to 29: ‘Natural Inspirations’ – contemporary art by Joan Aitchison; August 30 to September 19: ‘To Frame or Not to Frame?’ – mixed media paintings by Margaret Rodwell; September 21 to October 10: Autumn exhibition by LSA Art Society; October 12 to November 21: The Mexico Disaster, a Lytham Heritage Group exhibition to commemorate the 135th anniversary of the worst lifeboat disaster that occurred locally on December 9, 1886.

Hilary added: “If people would like to offer support, we have a membership scheme.

“After all the lockdowns we have a major drive on volunteers too.

“It’s been a time of renewal, and now we are so looking forward to getting the first exhibition ready.”

Lytham Heritage Centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am until 4pm. Donations are welcome.

To become a member of Lytham Heritage Group or to offer to be a volunteer, email [email protected] Alternatively, call (01253) 730787 during the centre’s opening times.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.