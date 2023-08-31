News you can trust since 1873
Lytham's beautician creates her first exciting skin care product

A local beautician Sheree Toni has launched an exciting new venture developing her first skincare product.
By Sheree Toni ReeceContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

After the tragic loss of her mother to cancer Sheree wanted to pursue her dream of creating a skincare serum with her mother’s inheritance. After spending several years working for a major skincare brand, she branched out working for herself as a successful facialist at the Lytham Room in Lytham. I spotted a gap in the market for a glow serum that I wanted to produce and went for it. I spent a long time using this formula mixing it for clients in their facials and decided to have it manufactured, so my clients could take a piece of their facial home that they loved and could continue the vibrancy of their skin long after the facial- infinite glow. I launched the infinite glow serum on August 26 and have been overwhelmed with the response! My dream is to follow up eventually with a full skincare line.

