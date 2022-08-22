Lytham World Food and Drink Festival at Lowther Gardens a tasty treat over three days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the third year of the free event and it follows hot on the heels of the Ice Cream Festival in July, which proved to be a massive success for children and adults alike. Similarly, iut is exoected to attract thousands of visitors and features entertainment, a kiddies’ fairground and craft stalls as well as tasty treats galore.

Lowther has quickly become renowned for the variety of outdoor events it puts on inside the Edwardian gardens that surround The Pavilion theaytre.

Originally designed to be held in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivals were a way for the Lowther Pavilion Theatre to carry on operating and offering a community-driven space where people could safely come together for an afternoon of fun.

Last year's Lytham's World Food and Drink Festival attracted a bumper turnout

Since then, the events have rapidly become a staple of the annual programme.

Lowther director Tim Lince said: "We're thrilled to be celebrating the third iteration of the Lytham World Food and Drink Festival.

"Not only does it encourage new visitors to explore our historic garden with a fantastic offering of food and entertainment, but also invites people to learn more about our ambitious redevelopment campaign to future proof our theatre and ensure we remain at the heart of the community for future generations."

Entertainment at last year's Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

This year, the Festival offers its largest list yet of vendors and activities, with the food vendors offering something for all tastes including Cyprus Kouzina, Hot Potato Tram, Thai Food, Wild Wings, Legendary Kitchen, Flying Pig Pizza and Blueberry Hill.

As well as a host of free family entertainment, there will also be stalls of all sorts of wares from the Creative Crafts Association, while on the Sunday at 1pm, there’s the unveiling in the Gardens of a statue of comedy legend Bobby Ball, free for the public to attend.

As with previous outdoor festivals at Lowther, parking will be available on Lytham Green opposite the venue.