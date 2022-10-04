Lytham Windmill to shine green to raise awareness of rare genetic condition Phelan-McDermid Syndrome

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS) is a rare genetic disorder which affects speech, mobility and cognitive development.

Alongside a much long-established global charity for PMS, based in the USA, a UK-based equivalent was set up in 2014 in partnership with the global foundation.

Its community in the UK and Ireland has grown to more than 300 families with its focus on raising awareness, holding local and national family days, funding global research and making awards and grants to UK and Ireland-based families. Globally, numbers of diagnosed cases are now approaching 3,000.

Lytham Windmill was lit purple following the death of The Queen. Picture: Gregg Wolstenholme.

On Saturday, October 22, the global PMS community is seeking to raise greater awareness of the condition through a campaign called ‘Shine Green’, which will light up buildings and landmarks green. The date has been chosen as the syndrome is caused by a deletion of the 22nd chromosome.

A spokesman for PMSF UK said: “Last year, one of our PMS community parents managed to light up King’s College Cambridge chapel.

“Our community were all so excited and we are aiming to light up more places this year. Currently we have 12 buildings and landmarks lined up around the country.”

More details at www.pmsf.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham Windmill has been lit up on many occasions to raise awareness of a good cause or for a notable occasion.