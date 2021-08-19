Lytham tribute event to Bobby Ball to boost statue fund

'Bobby's Brunch' at Lytham's Clifton Arms Hotel on Sunday has proved so popular that Bobby's widow Yvonne said it could have sold out twice over.

The Fylde-based funnyman's long-time partner in the legendary Cannon and Ball duet, Tommy Cannon, is set to be among the audience as a host of performers, many based locally. put on a show in Bobby's honour following a meal.

The performers will include locally-based comedian Phil Walker along with the likes of popular singer Paul Dobie and the group Flip, all giving their services free of charge to help boost to statue fund.

Bobby Ball and his wife Yvonne

Bobby's sons, performers in their onw right as the Harper Brothers, will also be on the bill.

Yvonne said: "The response has been wonderful and we hope the event will raise £10,000. It sold out in quick time, with a capacity of around 150, and we could have sold twice as many tickets."

Phil Walker said he is delighted to be involved and to have the chance to pay tribute to a man who was a family friend and big influence on his career.

Phil Walker will be among the performers

"With the pandemic, this will be the first opportunity for us to get together and pay tribute to Bobby and I'm honoured to be involved," said Phil.

"I have fond memories of watching Cannon and Ball from the wings when they played Blackpool when I was younger and I'm proud that my first major gig as a comedian was supporting them at Bournemouth.

"When I went into panto, Bobby had just moved to the area and was always ready with really valuable advice.

"He was a regular attender at our Woofers comedy nights at Lowther Pavilion and I really miss him."

The statue appeal, for a lasting tribute figure to be placed in Lowther Gardens, Lytham, next to the theatre where Bobby was a patron, currently stands around the £30,000 mark, with two major events - a ball and a concert in his honour - to come at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in the autumn.

