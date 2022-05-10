The local lifeboat service is looking to build on the £20,000 raised over the last two years since the annual Leg It fund-raising run between the Lytham and St Annes lifeboat houses switched formats because of the pandemic.

The switch to cover the 3.5 miles distance at a time of the participant’s choosing anytime during a month proved such a success that it is being held that way for a third successive year and the event runs to the end of May.

It has got off to a great start, with wheels, such as prams, wheelchairs and bikes to the fore last weekend and next it’s the turn of those accompanied by their dogs.

Kate and Darren Collins and their dog Roo (left) and Michelle and James Stannard with Sam ready to Leg It For the Lifeboats

A spokesman for the Lytham and St Annes RNLI said: “Crew members and supporters will be out in force with their canine pals throughout the weekend to help raise funds for the sea charity’s life saving work – the more the merrier.

"As with everything with the annual Leg It fun run, participants can do the run / walk anyway they wish.

"If you don’t own a dog and can’t beg or borrow one, that’s okay, you will be welcome anyway.”

The idea of the Fun Run is to give all participants a pleasant day out as well as to raise money for the sea charity’s Lytham St Annes stations funds to help save lives at sea. It is hoped a donation will be made by each participant towards that as the RNLI is entirely reliant on voluntary donations

Themed weekends to come later in the month are fancy dress on May 21 and 22 and families on May 28 and 29.

There’s no need to register for the run. All the RNLI asks is that participants take some photographs at the start and finish and share them at @LythamStAnnesRnliPage on Facebook.

Commemorative Leg It 2022 T shirts are available to buy at £10 each, child £8, from the station’s two souvenir shops and from Ansdell Post Office and Pemberton’s Farm Shop, Lytham. All profits go to the cause.