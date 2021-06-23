Lytham St Annes RNLI looking to identify sender of mystery letter

A colourful drawing and thank you message to the lifeboat crew was pushed under the door of the shop next the lifeboat house on South Promenade and found by the shop volunteers the next time they opened up.

The thanks were from Megan, complete with charming childhood drawings, including of a lifeboat, a lifebelt on a post and what appeared to be a princess wearing a crown, with the message “For saving my dad….” but with no further details.

The note has taken pride of place on the noticeboard in the crew room at the station but the volunteer crew have no idea who, what or when the thanks refer to – and are keen to find out.

Lytham St Annes RNLI station coxswain Tom Stuart with the mystery letter

“Of course, we are more than happy to have been of service and it’s lovely that someone has taken the time and trouble to put together and drop off such a note.

“Our lifeboats are ready for emergencies 24 hours a day and numerous services occur, especially in the summer months.

“This letter has intrigued the crew but we wonder which rescue it refers to. Who is Megan?”

A close-up view of the the mysterious Megan's letter

Anyone who can help can contact the Express and we will pass the details on.

