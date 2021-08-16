Lytham St Annes Islamic Society celebrates community centre opening

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood, other representatives of Fylde Borough and St Annes Town Councils were among those joining Society officials and members of the community at what Society chairman Mohammed Jamil described as a "wonderful " event.

The Society was formed in 2015 and until now has held Friday prayers and meetings at hired venues around the area.

In April 2019, it acquired a former newsagents' shop premises in Moorland Road, St Annes, and has spent more than £300,000 converting it to the purpose-built community centre, with all the money raised by the Islamic community centre across the region.

Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood and Fylde MP Mark Menzies with members of the community at the open day

"It is marvellous that we have premises of our own, which will also house an education centre," said Mr Jamil. "Since its formation, the Lytham St Annes Islamic Society has worked with a number of local charities such as the Foodbank, Age UK and the homeless society in Blackpool, while during the pandemic, we worked very closely with neighbours, helping them in their shopping .

"On top of that we held numerous get-togethers to engage with local community - the whole idea of our Islamic society is to integrate with the local community.

Maulana Ashfaq Patel, Imam at Blackpool, has played a key role in helping establish the community centre in St Annes and he was among those attending the open day.

Officials of the Society, along with the chairman are: Dr Jawad Ul Islam (secretary general and trustee), executive members Dr Naeem Saghir, Dr M Usman and Dr Arshaf Javed, treasurer and trustee Usman Ali and trustee Dr Adam Janjua.

Society officials and members of the community at the centre in St Annes

