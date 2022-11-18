Lytham Heritage Centre exhibition puts Fowler family's art in the frame

‘A Family in Art’ features paintings, prints and designs by Tony Fowler as well as works by some of his children who were inspired to follow a career in design.

The Fowler family moved to St Annes when Tony was 14 and he studied at Blackpool School of Art followed by an art teacher’s degree in Liverpool before a career in education.

As well as teaching, he also produced a wide range of commissions from old master copies, murals, package illustration, scene painting, portraiture and cartoons.

Artist Tony Fowler at Lytham Heritage Centre.

After retiring from teaching in 2014, he decided to concentrate on easel painting.

Hilary Fletcher, from Lytham Heritage Centre, said: “This super exhibition is a beautiful mix of local scenes in varied styles.”