Lytham Heritage Centre exhibition puts Fowler family's art in the frame

An exhibition of art by a former Lytham teacher and his family continues at Lytham Heritage Centre until Sunday, November 27.

By Tony Durkin
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 12:10pm

‘A Family in Art’ features paintings, prints and designs by Tony Fowler as well as works by some of his children who were inspired to follow a career in design.

The Fowler family moved to St Annes when Tony was 14 and he studied at Blackpool School of Art followed by an art teacher’s degree in Liverpool before a career in education.

As well as teaching, he also produced a wide range of commissions from old master copies, murals, package illustration, scene painting, portraiture and cartoons.

Artist Tony Fowler at Lytham Heritage Centre.

After retiring from teaching in 2014, he decided to concentrate on easel painting.

Hilary Fletcher, from Lytham Heritage Centre, said: “This super exhibition is a beautiful mix of local scenes in varied styles.”

The Heritage Centre, run by volunteers from the Lytham Heritage Group, is open Tuesdays to Sundays 10am to 4pm, with free admission and donations welcome.

