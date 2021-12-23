Lytham Hall displays to celebrate railway posters and their promotion of the Fylde coast

The posters will be by acclaimed artist Nicky Thompson in the style of historic posters depicting iconic landmarks.

It will open on Friday, February 4, as the Hall begins its popular snowdrop walks season, and an accompanying exhibition of mid-century railway posters from the Lytham St Annes Art Collection will begin inside Lytham Hall in April.

Both displays will then run to September 30.

A vintage holiday poster from the Lytham St Annes Art Collection. Picture: Friends of the Lytham St Annes Art Collection.

“We’re excited for people to engage with the Lytham St Annes Art Collection and the history of the area in new and innovative ways.”

