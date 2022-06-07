Lytham firefighter calls on local people to become on-call heroes

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has called on people to apply to become on-call firefighters at various stations across the county. All physically fit adults are urged to get involved, from taxi drivers and teachers to stay-at-home parents and carers.

As on-call firefighters, volunteers will not only respond to emergency calls, but also carry out community work, supporting people in need and providing imporant fire safety advice. In return, the fire service offers flexibility around study, work, and family commitments, training and development opportunities.

Paul Farman, watch manager at Lytham Fire Station, said: “A lot of people don’t realise that we can structure a contract around any shift pattern, they view this job as restrictive without knowing how accommodating it can be. “It’s a massively child-friendly job, I’ve done the school run for the last seven years.

“When I joined, I came to drill nights for six months before I went on a recruit’s course. You get a real feel for what it’s like, you see the crew, the crew get to know you, and you see if you fit in too. We can help you with your fitness and prepare you for what’s to come and we can even discuss childcare and contractual arrangements.”

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “Working in the fire service means you become part of a close-knit team, earn extra money, and receive full and ongoing training so you develop a broad range of transferable work and life skills. We are keen to ensure that our workforce reflects the local communities we work in and so welcome enquiries from all.

"No previous experience is necessary, but applicants must be aged over 18, have a good level of all-round fitness, have a good standard of eyesight and hearing, commit to a weekly two-hour training session, (and) have the time and commitment to participate in this essential emergency service.”