Lytham Festival brought stars to Fylde but here's 11 stars who started life there!

The Borough of Fylde has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, comedians and film makers.
Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.
So below we have collected 11 famous faces you may not have known were either from Fylde or live there and included some information about what makes them so well known.
1. Celebs from Fylde
Take a look at all the stars who were born in or lived in Fylde. | Various
2. Charlotte Dawson
The reality star/actress grew up in Lytham St Annes and lives there now | Getty Images
3. Stephen Tomkinson
The actor grew up in Lytham St Annes, attending St Bede's Catholic High School | Getty Images
4. Cheryl Fergison
The actress lived in Warton for many years, before moving to Cleveleys this year | submit
5. Jenny Eclair
The actress grew up in Lytham St Annes, attending Queen Mary school | Getty Images
6. Dean Lennox Kelly
The actor is from Lytham St Annes | Getty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.