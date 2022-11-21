Thousands of people turned out in Lytham as the start of the festive season was signalled in style at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Local farmer, video blogger, TV presenter and author Tom Pemberton pulling the switch was preceded by a full afternoon of entertainment by a variety of local acts, while Father Christmas toured the town centre in his sleigh.

Coun Brenda Blackshaw, who heads up the volunteer committee with Lauren Gallagher and Sarah Rhodes to organise the whole event, said: “Without a doubt we enjoyed our biggest ever switch-on event over the weekend.

"Lytham was absolutely packed all day Saturday and we spoke to many people who were visiting from out of the area because they enjoy the event so much.

“Hopefully this will provide a boost to local businesses as we head into the busy festive season and with Lytham looking so beautifully lit up for Christmas we hope both locals and visitors alike will support our traders.

“Lytham Christmas would not happen without the kind generosity of individuals and businesses who donate cash towards meeting the £15,000 cost of staging the event. We provide this as a free event for all but it is getting harder and harder to raise this money and we would appeal to anyone who can support us financially to please make a donation via our Go Fund Me page.”

Father Christmas meets Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken and mayoress Bernadette Nolan.

Father Christmas had a new sleigh built specially for Lytham switch-on by Tom Jackson and Ryan Gallagher of River Properties.

Local farmer, TV presenter and author Tom Pemberton pulls the switch to signal the festive illumination of Lytham town centre.

The crowds in Clifton Square enjoy the entertainment at the Lytham switch-on