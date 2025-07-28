The Lytham Beer Festival which was held at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, serving up a tipple for everyone’s tastebuds.
Sponsored by Lytham Hop House the festival showcases an appealing range of beverages - from cold beers brewed by local producers like Silent Mill Brewery to sparkling fizz and small batch gins.
With both traditional and craft-style ales on offer the event caters to seasoned beer lovers and casual drinkers alike.
Take a look at some wonderful pics.
1. Lytham Beer Fest 25
Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson
