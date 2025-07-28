Lytham Beer Festival returns for three day extravaganza

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:04 BST
A beloved celebration of all things real ale, craft beers,cider and gin returned for a three-day extravaganza.

The Lytham Beer Festival which was held at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, serving up a tipple for everyone’s tastebuds.

Sponsored by Lytham Hop House the festival showcases an appealing range of beverages - from cold beers brewed by local producers like Silent Mill Brewery to sparkling fizz and small batch gins.

With both traditional and craft-style ales on offer the event caters to seasoned beer lovers and casual drinkers alike.

Take a look at some wonderful pics.

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club.

1. Lytham Beer Fest 25

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club.

2. Lytham Beer Fest 25

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club.

3. Lytham Beer Fest 25

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club.

4. Lytham Beer Fest 25

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club.

5. Lytham Beer Fest 25

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club.

6. Lytham Beer Fest 25

Lytham Beer Fest 25 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

