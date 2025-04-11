Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire actress Lucy Fallon spent some quality time with her Coronation Street friends yesterday before drawing out enemy lines…

Blackpool born Lucy, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, enjoyed the sun yesterday with a pizza party attended by her former colleagues.

The 29-year-old, who has been on the soap since 2015 save for a three year break in 2020, took to her Instagram to share various snaps of the day with her 598,000 followers.

In one story, Lucy shared Ellie Leach’s picture of their mutual friend Colson looking very pleased with himself as he holds up pizza dough inside a wooden outdoor kitchen.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie, who played Faye Windass on the soap between 2011 and 2023 , wrote “pizza party” in overlay text whilst tagging Lucy and Colson,

In another story, Ellie and Colson, who played Craig Tinker between 2011 and 2025, can be seen playing with pizza padels as Lucy films them laughing and shouting ‘cheese’.

L: Lucy Fallon pictured at the start of April. R: Hanging out with Colson Smith and Ellie Leach yesterday. | lucyfallonx on Instagram

Later that day, Lucy showed support for another Coronation Street colleague - actor Jack P. Shepard who plays David Platt - by posting a rather bold statement on her Instagram.

Jack is currently starring in the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother on ITV and his colleague Lucy has sworn that those who cross him will become her enemies, like those who did the same to Colson the year before.

Taking to her story again, Lucy shared a screenshot of last night’s Celebrity Big Brother nominations table which showed Jack at the top with the most nominations.

Her fellow cobbles walker had been nominated by eight people during the episode: Angellica Bell, Chesney Hawkes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston, Ella Rae Wise, JoJo Siwa, Patsy Palmer and Trisha Goddard.

Alongside the image, Lucy wrote in overlay text: “big brother created a lot of enemies for me last year with colson, and i now have EIGHT more?!!!!!!!!!!”

Taking a less dramatic approach, Colson himself took to his Instagram account after the nominations revelation to share the link to vote for Jack instead.

When Colson appeared on Celebrith Big Brother last year, he was able to get through to the final without ever being up for nominations.

The Corrie star only received three nominations throughout the series and finished third.

In general, stars of Coronation Street are very common housemates on Celebrity Big Brother with participants including Claire Sweeney, Keith Duffy, Les Dennis, Stephanie Beacham, Lucien Laviscount, Denise Welch, Amanda Barrie, Sherrie Hewson, Ken Morely, Sam Robertson, Julie Goodyear Vicky Entwistle and Bruce Jones.