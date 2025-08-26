A man who opened a shop using his bank overdraft is now the richest in the North West.

Originally from Scotland Road, Liverpool, Morris began his discount retail empire when he was just 21-years-old, using his bank overdraft.

One of seven sons of a Liverpool shopkeeper, Morris opened "Home and Bargains" in Old Swan in 1976. He re-branded the company in 1995, changing the name to Home Bargains and adopting a new red and blue logo.

Shawn - stock.adobe.com

There are now 617 Home Bargains stores and, last year, the business turned over £4bn and made huge profits of £454.8m. The brand is known for stocking everything from health and beauty products to sweets and toys - at an affordable price.

Tom Morris and family have now been ranked number one in Insider's annual Rich List - our sister publication. The Rich List appears in the September issue of North West Business Insider and also features names like Simon Nixon, John Whittaker, Tim Knowles, Andy Bell and Oliver Cookson.

Morris greatly guards his privacy, but he is believed to be married and lives in Lytham St Annes.