Just weeks after confirming they’ve ended their relationship, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked rumours they’re back together.

The reality stars – who won series eight of the show last summer – attended the same ITV party on Wednesday night in London and were pictured leaving the bash together, according to Capital UK.

The pair were reportedly spotted sharing a taxi together after leaving the party.

It came just days after they had an awkward run-in on the pink carpet at the London Barbie premiere, where Davide appeared to snub his ex.

Ekin-Su and Davide are yet to comment on the reunion rumours, but it appears there’s no bad blood between them.

In an announcement on his Instagram story on June 29, Sanclimenti said the pair were “no longer together” but that he wished his former partner “nothing but the best”.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked speculation they are back on after they were pictured leaving the ITV Summer Party in London (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together,” he said.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

The announcement came three days after the pair were pictured together at the London premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Over the past ten months the couple had announced they were moving in together, and featured in an ITV spin-off show in which they explored their home countries of Italy and Turkey.

Sanclimenti previously advised future Love Island contestants not to go into the villa hoping for fame but because they “actually want to find someone”.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) in January, he told contestants to “be yourself”.

“Don’t go there for fame but because you actually want to find someone,” he said.

“If you are a genuine person and you actually want to find someone for love and the right person is there you will have an amazing experience.”

