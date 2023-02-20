Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the popular TV series which has been renewed for season four and five, will follow exactly the same format as the US version in following single contestants attempting to find love by taking part in a social experiment, where we will find out if love is truly blind. Wanting to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, the singletons will step up to bespoke pods to talk to a host about potential love interests without distractions from the outside world, in the hope of building a meaningful connection. Following the engagements, the couples will get to see each other for the first time and return to the real world to plan their wedding day and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their much-awaited wedding day arrives, will they discover that love is indeed blind? Or will the realities of everyday life and external factors have sabotaged them?"